Uzbekistan court convicts 22 for deadly Karakalpakstan unrest

An Uzbek court has convicted 22 people for varying imprisonment punishments for their activity during the deadly unrest in the country’s province of Karakalpakstan last July. The court’s decision was announced by the country’s Supreme Court.

As many as 21 died in clashes that began following news to limit the region’s autonomous status. The Central Asian country’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev ended up changing his decision as a result of the protests.





The aftermath posed a dilemma to Mirziyoyev about whether or not to reinforce the authority of his government or to soften its stance in keeping with a more liberal image he has long sought to present to the West in order to promote trade and investment.





The convicts were accused of various charges from hooliganism to encroachment on the constitutional order in the country.

Uzbekistan: Reports coming in now regarding the sentencing of the 22 defendants who stood trial for the demonstrations in #Karakalpakstan in July 2022. Will report out the sentences as they roll in-this is the most important trial Uzbekistan has seen in decades/test for reforms. pic.twitter.com/9SkUvKuwoC

— Steve Swerdlow (@steveswerdlow) January 31, 2023

Dauletmurat Tajimuratov, a 44 year-old lawyer considered to be the leader of the protests, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. The main defendant was the only one refusing to plead guilty, denying that he had paid people to take part in the riots.

#Uzbekistan: Bukhara court sentences lawyer and Karakalpak activist Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov to 16 years in prison on various charges of seeking to overthrow the government for his role in the July 2022 Karakalpakstan events, despite evidence he was ill-tortured in detention. pic.twitter.com/LkPFKpvArh

— Steve Swerdlow (@steveswerdlow) January 31, 2023

The trial started in the city of Bukhara on November 28. Most sessions were open for the media to participate, and some were broadcast online.





Almost all of these charged except for Tajimuratov repented expressing their apologies to the state, the parliament and to Mirziyoyev.





Uzbekistan’s president named “foreign forces” as responsible for the unrest. Another Central Asian state, Kazakhstan detained several Karakalpak activists last year at Tashkent’s request.





Karakalpakstan accounts for more than a third of Uzbek territory, but ethnic Karakalpaks make up just slightly over two percent of the country’s population, according to official data.





Karakalpak pro-autonomy activist Akybek Muratov said the process was unconvincing and heavy punishment for other activists may lead to consequences in the future.





“The people who were sentenced to prison today and those five activists arrested in Kazakhstan represent, in fact, the moderate wing of Karakalpak intellectuals,” the activist said.





“There are people calling for more radical moves, for separatism … This is going to be a ticking time bomb,” said Muratov.