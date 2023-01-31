Poland, Baltic states declare tightening cooperation on security, Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia signed a joint declaration on tightening and deepening cooperation in terms of security policy. They also stressed the necessity to continue supporting Ukraine.

The heads of diplomacy of the four states appealed for further military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Politicians met in the capital of Latvia and Poland was represented by Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

The signed declaration says, among others, that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have similar historical experiences of aggression and oppression of totalitarian regimes for many decades in the 20th century. The document points out that such experience enabled the countries to develop “a similar understanding of potential threats and determination to strengthen common security”.

The main purpose of the joint declaration is to show greater unity in the face of the war in Ukraine. Diplomats of the Baltic states and Poland argued that it is this region that is “on the frontline” and cannot afford to be split.

The Foreign Ministers also held talks on energy security in the region, as well as about the new package of EU sanctions on Russia. Poland and the Baltic states want the restrictions on Belarus and the Russian drone sector to be implemented as soon as possible.

Polish President to visit Latvia

Today afternoon Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda will begin their three-day visit to Latvia.

“The security of NATO’s eastern flank will be one of the main topics of President Duda’s visit to Latvia,” said Marcin Przydacz, head of the President’s Foreign Policy Bureau.

He indicated that President Duda and his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits will discuss, among other things, the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.

During his visit, President Duda will meet Poles living in Latvia as well as representatives of the Polish-Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He will also participate in a joint meeting with President Egils Levits with representatives of the expert community, media, institutions and non-governmental organizations, devoted to current security challenges.