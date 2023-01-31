Cash dominates in Lebanon amid demise of banks

The money exchange shop in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley has been abuzz with business as of late. Mobile phones have been endlessly pinging and customers flocking in carrying plastic bags of the crashing local currency to buy U.S. dollars.

Cash is now king in Lebanon, where a three-year economic meltdown has led the country’s once-lauded financial sector to atrophy.

Zombie banks have frozen depositors out of tens of billions of dollars in their accounts, halting basic services and even prompting some customers to hold up tellers at gunpoint to access their money.

People and businesses now operate almost exclusively in cash. The local currency in circulation ballooned 12-fold between September 2019 and November 2022, according to Reuters.

Most restaurants and coffee shops have hung apologetic signs stating that credit cards are not accepted but that dollars are, at the fluctuating parallel market rate.

Lebanese use mobile apps to check on the collapsing pound, which has lost some 97 percent of its value since 2019.

Fleets of mobile money exchangers zip to offices or homes to carry out transactions. Highways are dotted with billboards advertising money-counting machines.

With credit cards redundant, people document big transactions by taking pictures of the dollar bills used, fanning them out to show the serial numbers.

Even the largely paralysed Lebanese state is moving towards the cash economy: the finance ministry has considered requiring traders to pay newly-increased customs tariffs partly in cash.

With more bank notes in circulation, crime has risen. Elie Anatian, CEO of security firm Salvado, said yearly sales of safes had grown steadily, with a 15 percent increase in 2022.

Other businesses are faltering. Omar Chehimi imports smaller shipments for his home appliance shop with cash he has on-hand, since banks stopped granting letters of credit for large ones.

“Even the companies we source from – Samsung, LG – are only dealing with us in cash,” he said, examining a crumpled USD 20 bill a customer had used to buy an electric heater.

Any recovery hinges on government action to address some USD 72 bn of losses in the financial system and revive the banking sector. But politicians and bankers with vested interests have resisted reforms sought by the International Monetary Fund to fix the situation and access international aid.

Paul Abi Nasr, CEO of a textile company, said the cash economy made it “practically impossible” to enforce taxes “because everything can simply stay outside of the banks.”