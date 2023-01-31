SOS Polonia founder awarded one of Poland’s highest honours for helping Poles in the UK

Barbara Storey, the founder of SOS Polonia, an organization that helps Polish migrants settle into communities in the UK town of Southampton, was given the 4th class Polish National Honour for her work.

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in London/Facebook

A woman who has dedicated her life to aiding Polish migrants has been awarded one of Poland’s highest honours for her work.

Barbara Storey, the founder of SOS Polonia, an organization that helps Polish migrants settle into communities in the UK town of Southampton, was given the 4th class Polish National Honour for her efforts.

Awarded to foreigners and Polish citizens abroad, the order is given to those who have made an outstanding contribution to international cooperation and cooperation linking the Republic of Poland with other countries and nations.

Awarded to foreigners and Polish citizens abroad, the order is given to those who have made an outstanding contribution to international cooperation and cooperation linking the Republic of Poland with other countries and nations.Embassy of the Republic of Poland in London/Facebook

Posting the news on Facebook, the Embassy of Poland in London said: “Today in Southampton, SOS Polonia founder Barbara Storey received the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland from Consul General Mateusz Stąsiek on behalf of President Andrzej Duda for her outstanding contribution to #PolesinUK and for promoting Polish culture and traditions.”

Speaking about her award, Barbara said she was “speechless” and thanked her family, her volunteers and the Southampton community for their support.

Posting the news on Facebook, the Embassy of Poland in London said: “Today in Southampton, SOS Polonia founder Barbara Storey received the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland from Consul General Mateusz Stąsiek on behalf of President Andrzej Duda for her outstanding contribution to #PolesinUK and for promoting Polish culture and traditions.”Embassy of the Republic of Poland in London/Facebook

In addition to promoting the Polish language both as a former Radio Free Europe reporter and then as a translator, Barbara has appeared in the British media over 20 times building a positive image of the Polish diaspora in the UK.

She also organizes cultural events and funded English lessons for new arrivals to help them find work.

Speaking about her award, Barbara said she was “speechless” and thanked her family, her volunteers and the Southampton community for their support.Embassy of the Republic of Poland in London/Facebook

Hoping her award will help her share what she has learned to inspire other communities she said: “History is repeating, and new people are coming. They are facing the same problems. Ukrainians, Afghanis, all refugees coming here from war.

“That is what we plan to do, solidarity in crisis.”

In addition to promoting the Polish language both as a former Radio Free Europe reporter and then as a translator, Barbara has appeared in the British media over 20 times building a positive image of the Polish diaspora in the UK.Embassy of the Republic of Poland in London/Facebook

Arriving in the UK from Mallorca in 1992 to give her children an education in England following her husband’s death, Barbara settled in the south part of the country.

She met her now husband Peter, who helped her “fall in love with England” and whom she married in 1995.

She also organizes cultural events and funded English lessons for new arrivals to help them find work.Embassy of the Republic of Poland in London/Facebook

In 2004, she founded the SOS Polonia charity with a mission to support Polish Immigrants in the process of settling in their new country and integrating them into the local community.

Last year marked the 18th anniversary of the organization.