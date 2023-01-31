Polish soldiers undergo Abrams tank training

At the Land Forces Training Centre in Poznań, western Poland, training is underway on Abrams tanks intended for future crews. The trainees have to pass several stages to complete the course.

“Immediately after the theoretical part, they [soldiers] are familiarised with the tank in practice. At the beginning of the training, among other things, the so-called driving is planned. The culmination of this part is the execution of a loop on the Biedrusko training ground,” the facility reported.

w #CSWL Poznań trwa szkolenie na czołgach #ABRAMS

Jednym z elementów szkolenia na czołgach Abrams, które odbywa się w Centrum jest nauka jazdy.

Żołnierze muszą wykonać podstawowe manewry na placu, a następnie przejechać pętle na poligonie Biedrusko. pic.twitter.com/qCC63wm9Ti

The training course began in the summer of 2022 with the classes being conducted by instructors from the United States.