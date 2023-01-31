New Copernicus stamp to spotlight astronomer’s contribution to science

The stamp has been released in a bid to popularize science and spotlight the contribution Copernicus made to the planet.

Poczta Polska

A new stamp of astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus has been released in a bid to popularize science and spotlight the contribution he made to the planet.

Published by Poczta Polska to mark the upcoming anniversary of the astronomer’s 550th birthday, the stamp will have a print run of 128,000.Poczta Polska

Poczta Polska president Krzysztof Falkowski said: “Nicolaus Copernicus is one of the most famous Poles in the world and his discoveries can be genuinely called ground-breaking for humanity as a whole.”Poczta Polska

He added: “I am convinced that publishing these stamps will contribute to the popularisation and increasing the public’s knowledge about our outstanding astronomer and clergyman.”

The new stamp’s image was based upon an epitaph found in the cathedral in the northern town of Frombork.CC BY 2.5

Painted with oils on a copper sheet, the portrait was modelled on the pictures authored by Mikołaj Reussner and Jakub Boissard.

Thought to be the only surviving image of Copernicus to be found in Frombork, the work has been described not just as priceless, but also credited for providing a tangible link between the past and the present.

Copernicus was the first to suggest that the earth rotated around the sun, and not vice-versa.Public domain

Long associated with Frombork, Copernicus worked at the cathedral as a canon between 1512 and 1516, and then again in the years between 1522 and 1543.CC BY-SA 3.0 de

Copernicus, however, would not live to see much credit. Shortly after completing it, he fell into a stroke-induced coma.

According to legend, he stirred back to consciousness on the day the book returned from the printing press – after briefly admiring its pages, he then promptly passed away.

Although buried in Frombork, the location of his tomb evaded historians for over two centuries despite concerted attempts to locate it that were undertaken in 1802, 1909 and 1939.CC BY-SA 4.0

Finally, in 2005, a team of researchers discovered what they suspected to be his tomb underneath the cathedral floor.

Years of tests followed before finally DNA from the bones was matched to hair samples kept at Sweden’s Uppsala University.

On May 22nd, 2010, he was given a second burial.