German-Iraqi faked own death by allegedly killing lookalike found on Instagram

A woman in Germany has been accused of murdering a lookalike she found via Instagram in an attempt to fake her own death.

The abnormal incident – dubbed the “doppelganger murder” by German media – took place in Ingolstadt, Bavaria.

A German-Iraqi woman whom police referred to as Shahraban K, 24, living in Munich, is alleged to have set up fake Instagram accounts and attempted to set up meetings with women that looked similar to her.

According to police, In the end she found a cosmetics blogger, Algerian citizen Khadidja O, 23, who lived about 100 miles away.

Both women had long dark hair and a similar complexion.

Shahraban K and her Kosovan boyfriend, referred to as Sheqir K, 24, then allegedly made an offer about beauty products and went to pick her up.

On the way back, they stopped in a forest and stabbed the victim over 50 times, German police alleged.

Shahraban K had told her family she was going to Ingolstadt to meet her ex-husband. When she didn’t come back, her parents went searching for her in Ingolstadt, and found her Mercedes near the Danube.

On the back seat was the body of a dark-haired young woman who had been brutally murdered, and they believed it was their daughter.

Several knives were reportedly found nearby and the car was reportedly discovered not far from Sheqir K’s flat.

The autopsy and DNA tests however revealed that the body was actually Khadidja O, police said. Shahraban K and Sheqir K were then arrested.

The body was found, and the true identity of the victim discovered, in August.

At first the police were stumped by the resemblance of the owner of the car, and the deceased woman found in it.

The breakthrough in the investigation came when they looked at Shahraban K’s social media history.

Veronika Grieser, an Ingolstadt prosecutor, told the Bild newspaper: “It has been confirmed that the accused had contacted several women via Instagram before the act who seemed to look similar to her.

“It can be assumed that the suspect wanted to go into hiding, due to internal disputes with her family, and fake her own death.”

A police spokesman said the killing had been carried out for “base motives”.

“It was an extraordinary case that required all the investigators’ skills. We don’t have a case like this every day, especially with such a spectacular twist. On the day we found the body, we did not expect it to develop like this.”

Shahraban K and Sheqir K, who face up to life in prison if convicted, have not commented, Bild reported.