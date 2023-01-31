Norway wealth fund posts record USD 164 bn loss

Norway’s wealth fund, one of the world’s largest investors, posted a record loss of USD 164.4 bn for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss was USD 62 bn in 2008.

“The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual,” Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement on Tuesday.

The loss ends a record-breaking streak for the fund, where annual returns exceeded USD 99 bn in each of the three years from 2019 to 2021, amounting to more than USD 397 bn combined.

Despite the record loss, the value of the fund rose overall, by USD 8.9 bn year-on-year, partly due to the weak Norwegian currency and partly due to record USD 109 bn of cash inflows into the fund.

The fund invests the Norwegian state’s revenues from petroleum production. As a major crude exporter and Europe’s largest gas supplier after a drop in Russian gas flows, Norway benefited from high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

The fund holds stakes in around 9,300 companies globally, owning 1.3% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds, unlisted real estate and renewable energy projects.

The fund’s return on investment in 2022 stood at minus 14.1% for the year, which was 0.88 percentage point better than the return on the fund’s benchmark index.