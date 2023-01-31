In this episode, we talked with an aviation expert, Mr. Clément Charpentreau about the potential transfer of Western fighter aircraft to Ukraine. We were also joined by an American journalist Joe Lindsley to discuss Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats to the former British PM Boris Johnson.
Rock Rachon 30.01
