Fossils of over 250 titanosaur eggs discovered in India

Ninety-two nests and more than 250 eggs belonging to titanosaurs – the largest creatures to ever roam the Earth – have been found in India, scientists publishing for the PLOS ONE journal reported.



Fossils of more than 250 eggs laid by titanosaurs were discovered in Lameta rock formation in central India’s Narmada Valley, known for its numerous paleontological finds, especially skeletons and eggs of dinosaurs from the Late Cretaceous period.

The discovery sheds new light on the lifestyle of dinosaurs on the Indian subcontinent.

More than 250 titanosaur eggs have been uncovered in India, revealing more about the lives of some of the largest animals which ever lived.https://t.co/aZhS3DHD0V

#dinosaur #paleontology pic.twitter.com/BqFmHGV70X

— Earth Archives (@EarthArchivesHQ) January 30, 2023

Scientists identified six varieties of eggs, which might indicate that there was more species diversity among titanosaurs than studies of skeletons alone have assumed.

Analyses of nesting sites show that titanosaurs burrowed eggs, much like crocodiles do today.

The presence of multiple nests at a single site may indicate that the species formed colonies, similar to what birds do today. However, the close proximity of nests next to each other, with a lack of space between them for adults, may mean that titanosaurs did not take care of laid eggs or hatched young.

The research of the team of paleontologists was led by Harsha Dhiman of the University of New Delhi.

The complex group of sauropod dinosaurs known as titanosaurs lived from the end of the Jurassic period to the beginning of the Cretaceous period some 66 million years ago. The group included the largest known terrestrial creatures, some of which were considerably larger than contemporary whales.

Titanosaurs were herbivorous quadrupeds with long tails, long necks, and small skulls, just like other sauropods.