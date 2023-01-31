Britain and France brace for large scale strikes

Britain is facing its biggest day of coordinated industrial action for decades on Wednesday as staff from sectors across the economy walk out in an effort to win pay rises that better reflect double-digit inflation. Across the channel, a backlash against the government’s plans to make people work longer before retirement will see the French once again take to the street on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers are also taking coordinated action on February 6 for the first time, in what is set to be the biggest day of action in Britain’s state-funded National Health Service.

Who is striking on Wednesday?

Teachers

Teachers from the National Education Union in England and Wales will take the first of several days of strike action, impacting 23,400 schools.

The NEU, Britain’s largest education union, with around 500,000 members, has said the government offered its members a 5 percent pay rise which it says equated to a pay cut.

University staff

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities represented by the University and College Union will strike in a dispute over pay, saying they have had a pay rise worth 3 percent this year imposed following over a decade of below-inflation pay awards.

Train drivers

Thousands of train drivers from the The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) and The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) unions will stage the first of two days of walkouts after rejecting a pay offer, the latest in months of travel disruption caused by the long-running dispute over pay.

Government staff

More than 100,000 workers from the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in government departments and public bodies will take part in a one-day strike.

Those walking out include staff at the Department for Transport, the Department for Education, the Department for Work and Pensions, the Department of Health and Social Care and the Home Office.

National Highways, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the Office for National Statistics and the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency are among other impacted bodies. Services such as driving tests could be affected, the government has warned.

Who is striking on February 6?

Ambulance workers

Ambulance staff from the Unite and GMB unions are taking a fresh wave of action starting on February 6 in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers in England and Wales, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will strike on February 6 and 20, additionally on March 6 and 20.

Unite said ambulance workers in England would walk out on February 6, 17, 20, 22, March 6 and 20, with members in different regions holding walk-outs on different days.

Nurses

Tens of thousands of nurses in England will launch their third wave of action, walking out for 12 hours each on February 6 and 7, if progress is not made by the end of January in pay negotiations with the government, the Royal College of Nursing union has said.

Pension reform strike in France

A second nationwide strike disrupted French electricity production, public transport and schools on Tuesday, in a backlash against the government’s plans to make people work longer before retirement.

Unions, which have scheduled protest rallies across France throughout the day, want to keep the pressure on the government and hope to repeat the large turnout for the first national day of protest on January 19.

That day, more than a million people marched in opposition to pushing the retirement age to 64 from 62 and accelerating a planned delay in the age eligible for a full pension.

“This reform is unfair and brutal,” said Luc Farre, the secretary general of the civil servants’ UNSA union. “Moving (the pension age) to 64 is going backwards, socially.”

Only about one in three high-speed TGV trains ran on Tuesday and even fewer local and regional trains, while the Paris metro was seriously disrupted.

Half of primary school teachers will walk off the job, their union said, while oil refinery staff and workers across other sectors, including public broadcasters, which played music instead of news programmes, also went on strike.

French power supply was down by 4.4 percent, or 2.9 gigawatts, as workers at nuclear reactors and thermal plants joined the strike, data from utility group EDF showed.

TotalEnergies said there was no delivery of petroleum products from its French sites because of the strike, adding that petrol stations were fully supplied and that customers’ needs were met.

Opinion polls show most French people oppose the reform, but President Emmanuel Macron and his government intend to stand their ground. The reform is “vital” to ensure the pension system keeps working, Macron said on Monday.

Pushing back the retirement age by two years and extending the pay-in period would yield an additional EUR 17.7 billion euros (USD 19.18 billion) in annual pension contributions, allowing the system to break even by 2027, according to Labour Ministry estimates.

Unions say there are other ways to do this, such as taxing the super rich or asking employers or well-off pensioners to contribute more.

“Non-negotiable”

The government made some concessions in the draft bill, such as setting the new pensionable age at 64 instead of Macron’s campaign pledge of 65, and agreeing to a minimum pension of 1,200 euros a month for all.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says the 64 threshold is “non-negotiable”, but the government is exploring ways to offset some of the impact, in particular on women.

Borne said the government was looking at the impact of the reform on the additional pension rights for mothers.

As protesters rally across France, lawmakers will be debating the draft bill at committee level. The unions said they were trying to persuade lawmakers not to back the bill.