Xi Jinping likely to visit Moscow around anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Chinese president Xi Jinping is likely to visit Russia on invitation from Vladimir Putin around the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

“This year, Russia and China will join efforts to enhance and promote further bilateral relations between the two governments. As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping on an official visit this spring,” reads the statement from Russian diplomacy.

It added that the Kremlin will “proceed from the understanding that this will be the central event in the bilateral agenda for 2023”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not quoted any specific date for the anticipated visit, while officials in Beijing have not confirmed the Russian diplomacy announcement yet.

If the Chinese President arrives in Moscow it will be Xi’s first visit to Russia since the all-out war on Ukraine.Thus far, China has tried to maintain a delicate balance on publicly supporting Moscow’s invasion.

Putin had invited his Asian ally to visit Russia in December.

“We are expecting you, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow,” he said in a long introductory statement broadcast on state television.

In response, China said that there was a difference in approach to the developing alliance. Beijing also claimed that it would maintain its “objective and fair” stance.

In November, China delivered scathing criticism over Russia’s move to invade Ukraine, including Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade. According to a Chinese official, Putin failed to “tell the truth” to Xi, reported The Financial Times.

China resents the fact that this non-disclosure from Moscow threatened the safety of thousands of Chinese nationals who were in Ukraine at the time war broke out.

However, recently the Foreign Ministries of both countries pledged to deepen their “comprehensive bilateral partnership and strategic cooperation”.

“In the past decade, the heads of state have held forty meetings. These include bilateral visits, meetings on the sidelines of multilateral forums, and other events. We will work hard to push relations between Russia and China to a higher level for the sake of bilateral progress and for the benefit of our peoples,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

China is credited with being Russia’s largest trade partner for more than a decade. The Asian nation, alongside India, accounts for Russia’s largest oil importer, along with being the second largest supplier of pipeline gas and fourth largest provider of liquefied natural gas.