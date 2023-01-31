Int’l book fair in Taipei to bolster its cultural exchange with Poland: Deputy PM

“I believe that Poland’s presence at the International Book Exhibition in Taipei will contribute to strengthening our cultural exchange,” said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture Piotr Gliński in a speech for the opening of the exhibition. Poland is the guest of honour of the event for the first time.

The Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE), one of the most important events of its kind in the Far East, kicked off on Tuesday in Taiwan’s capital. The event will be an opportunity to promote not only Polish literature but also culture. The exhibition will last until February 5.

“We know many examples that culture turned out to be an excellent tool for developing mutual understanding between nations. I am very happy that Polish literature can be presented this year at the International Book Exhibition in Taipei. I believe that such activities contribute to the strengthening of our cultural exchange,” Gliński said.

He added that it was “an excellent opportunity to present new Polish books, their authors, translators and publishers”.

He also invited guests of the exhibition to participate in “many interesting cultural events accompanying the Polish presentation”.

“I hope that it will encourage you to get acquainted with Polish culture, which is very rich and diverse,” the deputy PM said.

One of the most important events of this kind in the Far East, TIBE is aimed mainly at the readers and there is a strong emphasis on meetings with authors, cultural entertainment and book sales. However, events for publishers, agents and other industry professionals also play an important role.

Wide Polish cultural offer

The exhibition will be an opportunity to promote Polish culture. There are meetings with Polish artists, an exhibition of children’s illustrations, a concert, and tastings of Polish dishes planned.

The Polish presentation is organised by the Book Institute and the Polish Office in Taipei partnered with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, the National Library, the Pilecki Institute and the International Cultural Center.

The Taipei International Book Exhibition is an opportunity to present Polish literature and arts to local readers and publishers, as well as publishers from East Asia. Particular emphasis will be placed on books that will be published soon or have been translated recently into traditional Chinese or English – novels, collections of short stories, essays, reportages, poetry and literature for children and young people.

Meetings with Polish authors will be the highlight of the Polish pavilion. The Taiwanese audience will authors of books already translate into traditional Chinese Andrzej Sapkowski and Witold Szabłowski, as well as illustrators Piotr Socha and Marianna Oklejak.

Polish poetry will be represented by Marzanna Bogumiła Kielar, and comic books by Bartosz Sztybor. Rafał Kosik, the author of books for children, teenagers and adults, will also be present at the fair. The program also includes events related to books by Bronisław Wildstein and Piotr Nowak translated into English.

The Polish pavilion features an information point, an exhibition on Polish history, an exhibition presenting the traditions and modernity of Polish children’s illustration, a point of sale of books by Polish authors translated into traditional Chinese, a stage for meetings with authors, a workshop space and a B2B meeting zone for publishers.

Apart from meetings with authors, art workshops for children and culinary presentations will be organised, as well as concerts of the Polish-Ukrainian band Dagadana, which combines elements of Polish and Ukrainian culture with jazz, electronics and world music.