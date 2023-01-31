U.S., S. Korea to increase drills, cooperation amid N. Korean threat

The defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea vowed on Tuesday to expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea’s weapons development and prevent a war.



U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for talks as Washington seeks to reassure a key Asian ally over its nuclear commitment amid growing threats from North Korea.

Austin met with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, following their annual security talks in November in Washington, and was due to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol before flying to the Philippines.

The latest meeting comes as South Korea pushes to bolster confidence in American extended deterrence – its military capability, especially nuclear forces, to deter attacks on its allies.

Nuclear-armed North Korea launched an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. Officials from both the United States and South Korea have also warned Pyongyang could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

The North’s evolving threats have revived calls from some politicians and experts in South Korea for bringing back U.S. tactical nuclear weapons or even a South Korean nuclear programme, though Seoul officials dismissed such a possibility.

In a joint statement, the defence chiefs said they had agreed to boost information sharing and joint planning.

They also committed to expand the “level and scale” of this year’s combined military exercises, and to deploy more U.S. strategic assets, such as aircraft carriers and bombers.

More than 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea as an aftermath of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty.