LIVE: Day 342 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine’s general staff said Russia had carried out air
strikes and three missile strikes in the past 24 hours, one of
them on Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine. It is also continuing
offensive operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and
elsewhere in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine repelled assaults on Vuhledar and
Blahodatne, a village just north of Bakhmut.
08:33 CET
⚡️Global News: Canada's lawmakers adopt motion to designate Wagner Group as terrorist entity.
Canada's House of Commons unanimously voted on Jan. 30 to designate Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist entity.
08:14 CET
Another video illustrating the destruction of #Mariupol by #Russia. pic.twitter.com/ZN8cE3Tomr
07:48 CET
Russian media claims that a #Ukrainian tank brigade was destroyed in #Vuhledar. In order to illustrate this article they decided to use a photo of their own burned tanks near #Bucha.
�� Denis Kazansky pic.twitter.com/EaZoVnR3Xx
07:16 CET
Ukraine’s defence minister is
expected in Paris on Tuesday to meet President Emmanuel Macron
amid a debate among Kyiv’s allies over whether to provide
fighter jets for its war against Russia, after U.S. President
Joe Biden ruled out giving F-16s.