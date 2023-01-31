LIVE: Day 342 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine’s general staff said Russia had carried out air

strikes and three missile strikes in the past 24 hours, one of

them on Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine. It is also continuing

offensive operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and

elsewhere in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine repelled assaults on Vuhledar and

Blahodatne, a village just north of Bakhmut.

08:33 CET



⚡️Global News: Canada's lawmakers adopt motion to designate Wagner Group as terrorist entity.

Canada's House of Commons unanimously voted on Jan. 30 to designate Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist entity.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 31, 2023

08:14 CET



Another video illustrating the destruction of #Mariupol by #Russia. pic.twitter.com/ZN8cE3Tomr

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 31, 2023

07:48 CET



Russian media claims that a #Ukrainian tank brigade was destroyed in #Vuhledar. In order to illustrate this article they decided to use a photo of their own burned tanks near #Bucha.

�� Denis Kazansky pic.twitter.com/EaZoVnR3Xx

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 31, 2023

07:16 CET



Ukraine’s defence minister is

expected in Paris on Tuesday to meet President Emmanuel Macron

amid a debate among Kyiv’s allies over whether to provide

fighter jets for its war against Russia, after U.S. President

Joe Biden ruled out giving F-16s.