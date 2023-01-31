Each day brings new sentences: expert on repressed Belarusian dissidents

Human rights advocates estimate there are around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarusian prisons. Around 50,000 people have been detained by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime for taking part in protests or criticising the authorities since the disputed presidential election in 2020. To discuss the matter, we were joined by Anatol Kotau, a member of the Temporary Council of the Belarusian Democratic Forces Forum.

