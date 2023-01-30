Break the Fake 30.01

In Today’s instalment, the TVP World crew will fill you in on a lot as to the PR strategies of Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz. His recent visit to Chile looked like the South American country was hosting a leader of the free world. For European viewers, this picture seems at stark contrast to the German hesitation and their slow reactions to the situation in attacked Ukraine. You will also find out about Russian propaganda now calling for Inskender missile attacks on Kyiv, as for every next visit of a Western politician.