Polish official commences visit to U.S., reparations from Germany on the agenda

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk began his visit to the United States. During his week-long stay, he will be holding talks with representatives of the State Department, Congress and the United Nations on the issue of WWII reparations and the war in Ukraine.

Firstly, the Deputy Minister visited the Museum of the Victims of Communism in Washington, which opened last year with the help of the Polish government, and a meeting with its management. Afterwards, he went to Baltimore, Maryland, where he will lay a wreath at the Katyn monument and meet the representatives of the Polish community.





In the following days, Mr Mularczyk is to hold a series of talks with congressmen and representatives of the State Department on Polish efforts to obtain war reparations from Germany and on support for Ukraine. In early January, the minister announced he had sent letters to key members of Congress asking them to support Polish efforts. In Washington, he will meet with co-chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Steve Cohen, senators Ted Cruz and Rick Scott, as well as the head of the parliamentary group for Poland, Marcy Kaptur.





In New York, Mularczyk scheduled a meeting with representatives of the UN leadership, to whom he is to deliver a report on war reparations and a letter asking for support for these Polish efforts. The minister will then visit Chicago on Friday for meetings with representatives of the Polish community, and the Polish media.