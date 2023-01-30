‘Your Mother Should Know’ The Beatles’ final gig rocked 54 years ago

On January 30, 1969, the all-time legendary rock ‘n roll band The Beatles gave their final gig atop the Apple building at 3 Savile Row, London.

Widely regarded as the most influential band of all time, The Beatles attained the apex of their worldwide popularity craze in the mid-1960s.

As time passed, however, the cracks in the Yellow Submarine began to gape wider and wider. As the band was beginning to take on water, its members started to assert individual artistic agendas.

Despite several uncertainties, such as Starr’s and Harrison’s reluctance, the concert came to fruition. Joined by guest keyboardist Billy Preston, the band played a 42-minute set.

The impromptu concert became the climax of their “Let It Be” film and turned out to be the band’s last public performance. The rooftop performance became legendary in the history of rock music and among fans.

But despite issuing one more album, The Beatles were already beyond salvation. John Lennon divorced the group in September 1969 and the band finally and officially announced its disbanding in April 1970.

The Beatles’ parting of ways left their fans, many of whom hail from the youngest generations of today, with little to do but “get up and dance to a song/ That was a hit before [their] mother was born.”