Poland introduces remote work into its labour code

The newly introduced legal definition of remote work states that such work can be provided solely or partly from a place indicated by the employee and each time agreed upon with the employer, including at the employee’s home.

Remote work will include both working from home only, and hybrid work. Now the employer will be able to request his employee to work remotely in extraordinary cases, such as a state of emergency or a pandemic, or fire or flooding of the workplace.





Remote work may also be performed at the employee’s request for up to 24 days of each year, particularly in cases of providing needed care to young children or disabled people.





The new regulations come into force after the huge impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the labour market. Both employees and employers needed guarantees of their interest and need for remote work after it had become an everyday reality in 2020 and 2021.