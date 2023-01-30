Poland introduces remote work into labour code

Uwe Anspach/PAP/DPA

Regulations making remote work an officially recognised mode of working have become binding after Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, signed them into law.

Under the new definition, remote work may be provided solely or partly from a place indicated by the employee and each time agreed upon with the employer, including in the employee’s home.

Under the amendment to the Labour Code the president signed on Monday, remote work includes both working from home only and hybrid work. Additionally, the employer will be able to ask an employee to perform remote work in special cases, including a state of emergency or epidemic, and a fire or flood of the workplace.

Remote work may also be performed occasionally at the request of the employee for up to 24 days in a calendar year, especially in cases of providing care to young children or disabled people.

The regulations will come into force between 14 days and two months from their official publication.