Łódź locals encouraged to eat WORMS to ‘improve health and engage with neighbours’

In cooperation with Łódź City Hall, the CBil Pro-Akademia research and Innovation Centre has been looking for partners to install worm aquariums in residential blocks as part of their Smart Food Urban Living Lab programme.

CBil Pro-Akademia

Residents in Łódź are being encouraged to eat worms as a new ecological alternative to traditional meat.

In cooperation with Łódź City Hall, the CBil Pro-Akademia research and Innovation Centre has been looking for partners to install worm aquariums in residential blocks as part of their Smart Food Urban Living Lab programme.

Combining research on responsible food consumption and production in cities, the Smart Food programme aims to create a year-round sustainable and safe food production based on plants and insects in the corridors of urban blocks using available rainwater, solar energy and no soil.

The smartfood initiative says that residents can ‘improve your physical health by changing your eating habits and engage with your neighbours!’CBil Pro-Akademia

Posting on its website https://smartfood.city/ the initiative said: “Grow your own food in the corridor of your building, reduce greenhouse gas emission, waste of food as well as energy and transportation costs!”

“Improve your physical health by changing your eating habits and engage with your neighbours!”

CBil Pro Akademia added: “SmartFood will make a significant contribution to the long-term vision of the cities of the future, where shifting to sustainable food consumption and production patterns promotes healthy eating habits, reduces reliance on food retailing, reduces food waste and strengthens local social bonds.

Scientists have compared earthworms to a ‘wriggling superfood’ after finding them to be high in protein and having high levels of iron and of amino acids which help break down food and repair body tissue.Ton Koene/PAP/DPA

“As a result of these efforts, home food production will reduce the environmental footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from food production and transportation.”

For those interested in taking part, there are two options available: ‘hydroponic cabins’ where people can grow edible plants in their corridors and stairwells.

Optionally, they could also opt for a “wormarium”, a worm aquarium to breed edible worms as a replacement for meat.

CBil Pro Akademia added: “SmartFood will make a significant contribution to the long-term vision of the cities of the future, where shifting to sustainable food consumption and production patterns promotes healthy eating habits, reduces reliance on food retailing, reduces food waste and strengthens local social bonds.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Scientists have compared earthworms to a ‘wriggling superfood’ after finding them to be high in protein and having high levels of iron and of amino acids which help break down food and repair body tissue.

According to the programme, the design and installation will be between February and March, while the breeding will start on April.

Prioritizing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and waste of food and energy, the initiative has received funding from the Norwegian Grants and the state budget of Poland via the National Centre for Research and Development as an “Applied Research” programme, gathering around 1.5 million euros in total.

It is set to end its trial period by April 2024.