French to strike again as Macron seeks to raise retirement age

A large majority of the French public are against French President Emmanuel Macron’s determination to raise the retirement age by two years, from 62 to 64 years old.

“French people are against (the reform), they are even more opposed to it this time around, and so, everything contributes to ensuring that next Tuesday’s mobilisation is a significant one, at least as significant as the one that we saw in the first demonstration and strike movement,” said pollster Jean-Daniel Levy, from polling institute Harris Interactive France.

More than a million people marched in French cities on January 19 to denounce the government’s plans as a wave of nationwide strikes halted trains, blocked refineries and curbed power generation.

Buoyed by their success, the country’s leading trade unions called for a second day of strikes on January 31 in a bid to force Macron and his government to back down on a pension reform plan that would see most people work an extra two years to 64.

“The unions call on all the population to mobilise itself in an even more massive way on the 31st of January, to say no to this unfair reform,” said CGT workers union head Philippe Martinez, at an event gathering the heads of the most major French unions on Wednesday (January 25).

The protests are a major test for Macron, who said that his pension overhaul was “just and responsible”, and necessary to help keep government finances on a sound footing. Opinion polls show most French oppose the measure.

Some 1.1 million protesters took to the streets in scores of protests across France on January 19, the Interior Ministry said, more than during a first wave of street protests when Macron first tried to pass the reform in 2019. He shelved that attempt when the COVID pandemic erupted.

The government says pension reform is vital to ensure the system does not go bust. Pushing back the retirement age by two years and extending the pay-in period would bring an additional 17.7 billion euros (USD 19.1 billion) in annual pension contributions, allowing the system to break even by 2027, according to Labour Ministry estimates.

Unions argue there are other ways to finance pensions, such as taxing the super-rich or increasing employers’ contributions or those of well-off pensioners.

“In the COVID period, the idea that public deficits could be relaxed in the name of general interest has made or gave the impression that, at the present time, the situation did not appear to be serious enough with regard to the pay-as-you-go pension system to act solely from an economic point of view,” Levy told Reuters.

The challenge for the unions is to transform opposition to the reform – and anger over a cost-of-living crisis – into a mass social movement which could eventually force the government to change tack.

Union leaders said Tuesday was just the beginning.

The pension reform still needs to go through parliament, where Macron has lost his absolute majority but is hoping to get it passed with the support of conservatives.

“The government should think about it, when you see the crowds that turned out on the 19th. And there’ll be even more on the 31st. The government needs to abandon its reform,” Force Ouvriere workers’ union head Frederic Souillot said last Wednesday.