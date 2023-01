Finland intends to join NATO simultaneously with Sweden: FM

Finland is maintaining its plan to join NATO at the same time as Nordic neighbour Sweden, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday.



Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signalled on Sunday that Ankara could agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden, amid growing tensions with Stockholm, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday made similar statements.

“Our strong wish is still to join NATO together with Sweden,” Haavisto told a news conference in Helsinki.

Last week, Turkey suspended NATO talks with Sweden and Finland over protests in Stockholm that included the burning of a Quran.

The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and need all member countries’ approval to join. Turkey and Hungary are yet to ratify the countries’’ membership.

“I still see the NATO summit in Vilnius in July as an important milestone when I hope that both counties will be accepted as NATO members at the latest,” Haavisto said.