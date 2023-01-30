Poland to allocate 4 pct of GDP to military spending in 2023: PM

There is no strong state without a strong army, Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday in Siedlce, where he met with soldiers of the 18th Mechanised Division. He announced that this year Poland plans to allocate 4 percent of its GDP to the army.



The head of government assured at a press conference that for the Polish government the “highest, absolute priority” is to increase the strength of the Polish army and strengthen the presence of NATO troops on Polish territory.

The Poles have entrusted us to govern at a difficult time, the war in Ukraine makes it necessary for us to arm ourselves even faster. That is why we will make an unprecedented effort this year: 4 percent of the GDP for the Polish military, this will perhaps be the largest percentage allocated to the army among all NATO countries, he said.

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) January 30, 2023

Deputy PM and Minister of Defence Mariusz Blaszczak, also present in Siedlce, recalled that Poland already has Patriot missile systems, Himmars missiles have also been ordered, and this year the first Abrams tanks will reach the country.