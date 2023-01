Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 4.9 percent year on year in 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 4.9 percent year on year in 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

The country’s growth eased from 6.8 percent in 2021, GUS said in an estimate on Monday.

The Polish economy is widely expected to weaken further this year.