Pakistan: blast in mosque kills at least 28, injures 150

An explosion in a mosque killed at least 28 worshippers and wounded 150 more in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, a hospital official said, and many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers.



The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

“It happened during prayers. A two-storey building has collapsed,” an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, saying he was just outside the mosque when the explosion happened.

⚡ Pakistan: Blast inside the Mosque near most secured Police Lines in Peshawar.

One side of the mosque has collapsed.

More than 50 injured. Death numbers not known yet. Emergency declared in nearby hospitals pic.twitter.com/F9VF5a3a4d

— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 30, 2023

Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove the debris and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.