Pakistan: blast in mosque kills at least 19, injures dozens

An explosion in a mosque killed at least 19 worshippers and wounded dozens more in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, a hospital official said, and many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers.



The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

“It happened during prayers. A two-storey building has collapsed,” an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, saying he was just outside the mosque when the explosion happened.

⚡ Pakistan: Blast inside the Mosque near most secured Police Lines in Peshawar.

One side of the mosque has collapsed.

More than 50 injured. Death numbers not known yet. Emergency declared in nearby hospitals pic.twitter.com/F9VF5a3a4d

— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 30, 2023

“We received 19 dead and over 90 injured from the Peshawar Police Lines blast,” said Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city’s Lady Reading Hospital, referring to the neighborhood. “Many others are in critical condition.”

According to police there were more casualties buried beneath the rubble.

Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove the debris and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.