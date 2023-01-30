Poland’s venture capital investment shows no sign of decline

The value of venture capital (VC) investment in Poland remained unchanged year on year in 2022, defying global declining trends, a report has shown.

“In 2022, the Polish VC market slowed down but maintained a value of transactions that was close to the previous year,” the state-owned VC vehicle PFR Ventures and private firm Inovo VC said in a joint statement on Monday.

“It is still a good signal in the context of global and regional downward trends,” the two companies added.

According to their report, 435 Polish companies acquired total funding of PLN 3.6 billion (EUR 0.76 billion) from 244 funds in 2022.

Out of 460 total transactions, 120 involved PFR Ventures and the state-owned company provided one-third of all capital for innovative companies in 2022.