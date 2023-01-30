Pakistan: blast in mosque leaves 90 injured

An explosion took place at a mosque, where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, in the northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan on Monday, a police official told Reuters.



“A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” police official Sikandar Khan said.

Blast inside the Mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar — The blast took place after Zuhr Prayers. One side of the mosque has collapsed. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/pVdLUYEkjy

— Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 30, 2023

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said they had received 90 injured, some of them in critical condition.