COVID-19: S. Korea abolishes mandatory masks in indoor public places

South Korean residents on Monday expressed mixed feelings on the first day of the government lifting a face mask mandate for most indoor public places, in a major loosening of COVID-19 rules.



People were seen working out and dining at restaurants without face masks in the capital Seoul, as new COVID cases show signs of a slowdown. However, masks are still required in public transport settings and in medical facilities.

While many local residents Reuters spoke to welcomed the easing of restrictions, some also said they would still wear face masks due to lingering concerns over infections.

South Korean health authorities have warned the easing of mask rules could result in a temporary surge in new cases, urging people to stay vigilant when in high-risk areas, especially for those more vulnerable to infections.