LIVE: Day 341 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Russian missile
strikes killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of
Kherson while fighting raged in the eastern Donetsk region where
Russia again shelled the key town of Vuhledar, Ukrainian
officials said.
07:42 CET
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 January 2023
07:29 CET
Delays in the provision to #Ukraine of Western long-range fires systems, advanced air defense systems, and tanks have limited Ukraine's ability seize opportunities for larger counter-offensive operations presented by #Russian military failures.
07:21 CET
Former British prime minister @BorisJohnson revealed that he spoke to #Putin in February 2022 and "warned that the war would be a total disaster."
"At one point he kind of threatened me and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile it would take a minute'".
