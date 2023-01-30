LIVE: Day 341 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Russian missile

strikes killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of

Kherson while fighting raged in the eastern Donetsk region where

Russia again shelled the key town of Vuhledar, Ukrainian

officials said.

07:42 CET

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 January 2023

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 29, 2023

07:29 CET

Delays in the provision to #Ukraine of Western long-range fires system, advanced air defense systems, and tanks have limited Ukraine's ability seize opportunities for larger counter-offensive operations presented by #Russian military failures.

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 30, 2023

07:21 CET

Former British prime minister @BorisJohnson revealed that he spoke to #Putin in February 2022 and "warned that the war would be a total disaster."

"At one point he kind of threatened me and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile it would take a minute'".

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 30, 2023