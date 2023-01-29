Tunisia elects parliament with a record low turnout

On Sunday, Tunisia held parliamentary runoffs with a provisional turnout of 11.3 percent according to the head of the electoral commission, which has been under the ultimate authority of President Kais Saied since last year.

In comparison, the official voter turnout in the first round held in December was slightly lower at 11.2 percent. The low turnout was largely attributed to the economic decline in the country, which has left many disillusioned with politics and angry with their leaders.

Many Tunisians manifested their discontent with the current political situation and expressed their desire for basic goods such as milk, sugar, and cooking oil, instead of elections.

The newly configured parliament has had its role significantly reduced as part of a political system introduced by President Saied last year, which grants the presidency near absolute power.

The main political parties boycotted the election, and most seats are expected to go to independent candidates. Independent monitors, including the local group Mourakiboun, have questioned the official turnout figures and accused the authorities of withholding data.

The electoral commission denied these claims and stated that polling station officials were too busy to cooperate with monitors.

Opposition groups have accused President Saied of overthrowing democracy by shutting down the previous parliament in 2021 and limiting the role of the newly elected parliament.

President Saied defended his actions as necessary to save Tunisia from corruption and economic decline, which he blames on a self-interested political elite.

The latest election was described by opposition activist Chaima Issa as a “ghost election”, as only 30 percent of voters participated in the referendum last year, which approved President Saied’s new constitution.

Various polling stations saw no traffic at all, as many Tunisians expressed their belief that their vote did not matter after President Saied’s political changes.

On Friday, Moody’s downgraded Tunisia’s debt, warning that the country was likely to default on sovereign loans.

Despite the widespread discontent among Tunisians, President Saied has yet to outline a clear economic agenda, and the focus on the runoff has been criticized by political party leaders as a way to hide the low voter turnout.