Zelenskyy thanks Pavel for Czech Republic’s help to his country

In a telephone call on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Czech President-Elect Petr Pavel on his victory in the presidential race and invited him to Kyiv.

The details of the conversation remain unknown. Zelenskyy limited his sneak peek at the talk only to tweeting that he thanked Pavel for the Czech Republic’s help for Ukraine. In an earlier interview, Pavel reassured Zelenskyy that the Czech Republic’s stance would not change in this regard and that he would tag along with Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s centre-right government policy.

Pavel has signalled his intention to visit Ukraine after taking office, which is set to happen in March, and before a prospective NATO summit scheduled to take place in Vilnius in July. He said that it was crucial for Europe’s security not to limit the support for Ukraine.

Speaking to Czech public TV, Pavel paralleled a hypothetical suspension of help for Ukraine with agreeing to a Russian victory in its invasion of the country. He stressed that a way to guarantee general security was to return to normalcy, i.e., bringing back sovereignty to Ukraine.

Pavel felt that frustration was mounting in Russia due to the imposed sanctions that had been limiting Moscow’s ability to invest large sums of money in the armaments sector. With access to some advanced technologies blocked, Russia feels compelled to avail itself of less advanced ones. Pavel, a former Czech general, felt the frustration was growing not just among Russian citizens but also among Russian military ranks not used to losing.

Earlier, Pavel declared he would make his way to Kyiv in spring, together with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.