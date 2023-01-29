Israel likely behind drone strike on Iranian factory: US official

An overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran has been reportedly carried out by Israel, according to a US official. Iran claims that it has intercepted the drones that targeted a military industry near the central city of Isfahan, with no reported casualties or serious damage.

The extent of the damage remains unconfirmed. The Israeli military declined to comment, as it follows a policy of withholding any comment on specific incidents.

The US Pentagon also denied any involvement in the strikes in Iran, while the Wall Street Journal cites several unidentified sources pointing to an Israeli role in the attack.

Iranian state media released footage of the incident, which showed a flash in the sky and emergency vehicles at the scene. However, Iran’s Defence Ministry stated that the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties, and that the attack would not impact the nation’s determination to progress in its peaceful nuclear work.

The attack comes amid increased tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms, including long-range drones, for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as ongoing anti-government demonstrations in the country.

In Ukraine, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy linked the incident to the ongoing war in the country, accusing Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack Ukrainian cities far from the front line.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but claims that they were sent prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow last year. Moscow denies any use of Iranian drones in the country.

The attack marks the first under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since his return to office last month at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

The location of the strike in central Iran, along with the size of the drones, suggests that the attack was carried out from within Iran’s borders.

The nation has accused Israel in the past of planning attacks using agents inside the country, including a recent arrest of a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel.

Talks between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have been stalled since September, after the US pulled out from the pact in 2018 under former President Donald Trump due to Iran’s failure to adhere to the deal.

Iran’s clerical rulers have also faced internal turmoil in recent months, with a crackdown on anti-establishment demonstrations.