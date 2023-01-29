Heals better than Wolverine, is cuter than Pikachu. Meet Mexico’s axolotl

Mexico’s critically endangered axolotl salamander is getting its due attention thanks to a new museum and conservation centre that has made its ambition to tell the amphibian’s remarkable story and put its precarious condition under a spotlight.

The axolotl salamanders were showcased in the exhibit, which opened on Saturday, at Mexico City’s Chapultepec Zoo.

The centre acts to raise awareness of the animal exclusively native to Mexico. Despite its regeneration abilities that top even those of Marvel’s Wolverine, the axolotl’s numbers are dwindling in the wild due to dire threats to its natural habitat.

The axolotl has been the apple of researchers’ eyes for decades. Among its many tricks are the ability to regenerate amputated limbs and damaged body tissue, even its heart and brain, breathing with lungs and gills, as well as absorbing oxygen through its skin. The last stratagem, however, has its downside making the animal particularly vulnerable to polluted water.

“They are one of the few animals that can regenerate their skin, muscles, bones, blood vessels, nerves, heart, brain,” said Fernando Gual, head of wild fauna conservation at the zoo.

Gual said the new museum’s exhibits, workshops and labs are designed to improve environmental education.

(a)Xolotl

As an Aztec legend has it, olden gods envisioned the defiant god Xolotl as a perfect sacrifice, which is something that the latter would happily avoid. Attempting to outmanoeuvre his fellow gods, Xolotl transformed into an axolotl. His cover was blown, however, and he was still captured and killed.

From a culinary point of view, Axolotls were a mainstay on the banquet tables of Aztec kings.

Mexico is home to 17 kinds of axolotls, Gual said, calling each one “like a wetlands ambassador.”

Xochimilco’s muddy canals, the only remaining part of a once extensive system of Venice-like waterways dating back to Aztec times, used to be Axolotls’ favourite hangout spot. However, the urban sprawl, contaminated water and non-native fish with a taste for young axolotls have brought about the salamander’s near-total collapse, according to population surveys.

Despite the unfavourable turn of events, Xochimilco still holds nearly 11 percent of Mexico’s biodiversity, according to Gual, with the country’s 370 amphibian species ranking it No. 5 worldwide.

“The truth is I’m very, very, very, very excited to be able to see how they eat, how they live, just how they are,” gushed visitor Fernando, declining to give his surname but showing off a small axolotl tattoo on his arm.

Gaining more visibility thanks to the museum opening, the axolotls may veer from the path of extinction. They have survived the Aztec kings and now, with our help, they could survive us.