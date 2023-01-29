Scotland reviews trans prisoner policies in light of sexual assault

Scotland’s government has announced plans to review the management of transgender prisoners and to introduce measures to prevent those with a history of violence against women from being placed in female prisons.

The announcement came after Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, revealed that a transgender woman convicted of rape would be transferred out of an all-female prison due to concerns over the safety of other inmates.

Scottish Justice Minister, Keith Brown, stated that “we must not allow any suggestion to take root that trans women pose an inherent threat to women. Predatory men are the risk to women. However, as with any group in society, a small number of trans women will offend and be sent to prison.”

He went on to say that the Scottish Prison Service is currently reviewing its policies but that these have not been altered by the recent Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which advocates for a self-identification process for gender change and a lower minimum age.

The bill has been blocked from coming into force by the British government.

In the meantime, the Scottish government has pledged that no newly convicted transgender prisoner with a history of violence against women will be placed in a female prison and that no transgender person already in custody will be transferred from a male prison to a female one.

The justice minister expressed hope that the measures being taken will offer reassurance in the ability of the prison service to manage transgender individuals and ensure the safety of all prisoners.