Albania: Environmentalists protest airport project near bird sanctuary

In the vicinity of the breathtaking Vjose-Narte lagoon close to Albania’s Adriatic seaside, an airport construction project is in full swing, which is also what environmentalists protested on Saturday, fearing the works would endanger sanctuaries for some 200 bird species, including flamingos and pelicans.

An essential stopover for flocks of birds in their annual Europe-Africa migration, the lagoon is where the government is building the airport just 5 kilometres from the Adriatic coast. It is there that pristine sandy beaches lie – the poor Balkan nations’ prospect for development.

“For those who think this airport will bring development, in reality this airport will bring only destruction,” tourist guide Alben Kola told Reuters on Saturday as he held the protest together with over 100 environmentalists and ornithologists.

Albania’s European Union ambitions come into play here as well. Brussels finds Albania’s airport project launched in December 2021 undertaken in contradiction with national and international laws on protecting biodiversity. The airport is due for completion at the end of 2024.

Tasked with protecting European wildlife and natural habitats, the committee of the Bern Convention has said Albania should suspend the construction of the airport.

“This shows that this natural wealth belongs not only to us but to the whole of Europe and foreign governments are doing more to protect it than we do,” said Joni Vorpsi, from the NGO Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania (PPNEA) that has been fighting for years to protect the lagoon.

Although an Albanian court rejected a lawsuit in November filed by local NGOs against the construction of the airport, the NGOs plan to appeal.

Fears of Vorpsi and other protesters are that the airport, which would serve the southern coastal city of Vlore, not only would obliterate avian habitats but push up the risk of aircraft collisions with big birds.

Leading the project, Mabetex, a Swiss firm, has said the take-off and landing paths of planes there would not come in conflict with bird routes. It said the runway would be 3.5 kilometres from the bird sanctuary and 5 km away from major bird migration routes.