Phoenix Suns’ Jeremy Sochan made a remarkable performance in a closely contested game against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Saturday. Sochan, a Polish-American basketball player, broke a personal milestone by scoring a career-high 30 points, 14 of which came in the third quarter.

Despite missing several key players, the Suns emerged victorious with a 128-118 win in overtime, thanks in part to Sochan’s strong showing and the efforts of Chris Paul (31 points, 11 assists) and Mikal Bridges (25 points, including 8 in overtime).

The game was closely fought, with both teams trading blows throughout. However, the Suns were able to hold on for the win in overtime, with Bridges’ back-to-back jumpers expanding their lead to 118-112. DeAndre Ayton (23 points) and Cameron Johnson (15 points) also contributed to the Suns’ win.

Apart from scoring 30 points, Sochan recorded eight rebounds and five assists against the Suns. Only one Polish player has put up more points in a single NBA match. In 2014, representing Washington Wizards Marcin Gortat had 31 points against the Toronto Raptors.

Sochan’s outstanding performance highlights his growing reputation as a talented player and his increasing impact on the game. He has inspired many young people, particularly in the Polish community in the US, to pursue their dreams in basketball.

The Suns and fans alike will be eagerly awaiting Sochan’s future performances and what he will achieve next.