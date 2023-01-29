NATO concerned about N. Korea’s ‘reckless’ missile tests: Stoltenberg

NATO is concerned about North Korea’s “reckless” missile tests and nuclear weapons programme, while the war in Ukraine has ramifications for Asia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Sunday during his visit in the country.



“We are of course concerned about the reckless missile tests and the nuclear programmes of North Korea and the war in Ukraine has also ramifications for your region,” the official said.

“We also know that North Korea is providing military support to the Russian war efforts with the rockets and missiles and this just highlights how we are interconnected,” Stoltenberg added in remarks at the beginning of their meeting, citing allegations that Pyongyang is providing military support to the Russian war efforts.

North Korea has said NATO involvement in the Asia-Pacific region would import the conflict raging in Europe.

Stoltenberg arrived in South Korea earlier on Sunday, the first stop on a trip that will include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with the U.S. allies in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.