Long time no see: unique comet approaches earth

Comet C/2022 E3, last seen by, among others, Neanderthals and Denisovans, is approaching Earth again. It will be best visible in the Polish sky on February 2. It has last visited the Solar System 50,000 years ago.

The comet was found in March of the previous year. Its orbit was calculated, and it was discovered to be a periodic comet. Such comets regularly pass by the Sun. This one stands out since it approaches the Sun only once every 50,000 years. In contrast, the famous Halley’s comet is visible from Earth every 75 to 79 years. Encke’s comet holds the record for how frequently it completes the orbit around the Sun, doing so every 3.3 years.

“C/2022 E3 is of great interest because it last visited the vicinity of Earth in the Stone Age, when Neanderthals or Denisovans were still living on Earth,” says Przemysław Rudź of Polish Space Agency.

Neanderthals and Denisovans were extinct species or subspecies of archaic human.

This comet (C/2022 E3 ZTF) last appeared in our night sky 50,000 years ago. This was during the last ice age when woolly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers roamed the Earth, a time we geologists call the Pleistocene epoch.

“The closest approach is expected to take place on February 2 – the comet will pass the Earth at a distance of about 42 million km. From our perspective this is a huge distance, but in fact it is not more than just 1/3 of the distance between the Earth and the Sun,” he explained.

“If we plan to observe it, the best solution will be to get binoculars on a tripod, and ideally, a small telescope,” he advised. The conditions for observing the comet from Polish territory will be very favorable. As it will be visible throughout whole night. It is currently located in the constellation of Little Bear and is heading towards the constellation of Giraffe. That’s where you should look for it on February 2, when it will reach its highest brightness,” said Rudź.

The comet is also distinguished by its original green-blue hue. “This is the effect of the chemicals in its nucleus. Carbon compounds, for example, are responsible for the greenish effect,” explains Rudź.

Comets are believed to have had a huge impact on the surface of our planet. One theory is that most of the water in the oceans comes from cometary nuclei. “When billions of years ago millions of comets continuously bombarded the Earth, the ice they contained melted, supplying the environment with water. According to some scientists, the confirmed content of organic compounds found on the surface of comets suggests that they may have delivered to Earth the primordial bricks of life, which, through evolution, gave rise to cellular life,” said Rudź.

Comets may have given Earth life. But they can also pose a deadly danger. That’s why automatic sky survey projects are so important. The first major step in the development of planetary defense was the DART mission, which was spectacularly successful. The collision of the space vessel’s with the small asteroid Dimorphos changed its trajectory, and the effect, NASA reported, was greater than expected. Proving that humans are capable of defending against dangerous celestial bodies.

“Comets are fascinating and we have been studying them since the dawn of astronomy. The knowledge we have about them has real implications for our existence. Comets can carry life, but in extreme situations they can also destroy it. We must be prepared for this,” the expert concludes.