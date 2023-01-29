British PM fires party chair, cites breach of ministerial code

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from the government on Sunday after an independent investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.



“Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code,” Sunak wrote in a letter to Zahawi.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government,” he wrote.

“Nadhim is a friend of mine, so I cannot take any joy in the fact that these events have played out today in the way that they have,” Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, told BBC.

At the same time, he pointed out that Sunak’s decision was driven by “a sense of duty and profound moral seriousness.”