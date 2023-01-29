Iranian military plant targeted by drone attack

Iranian state media reported on Sunday, that a loud explosion at a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan was caused by a drone attack. Defence Ministry claims it was “unsuccessful”.

The loud blast is said to be interlinked with an ammunition factory. According to the official statement of the Iranian Defense Ministry published by state news Agency IRNA.

“One of (the drones) was hit by the … air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof,” the Defense Ministry statement said.

“(The attack) has not affected our installations and mission…and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country’s progress,” it added.

In July, Iran announced it had arrested a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel. The apprehended reportedly planned to blow up a “sensitive” defence industry centre in Isfahan.

#BREAKING Several Isfahan citizens told @IranIntl they have heard at least "three or four explosions".

Meanwhile, Telegram channels affiliated to IRGC are sharing this video with the caption "the moment a drone hits the Iranian Defense Ministry's ammunition facility in Isfahan". pic.twitter.com/tb9tHJOCKq

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 28, 2023

Tensions between Iran and Israel are heightening as Jerusalem claims Tehran seeks to develop nuclear weapons, which Iranian authorities fervently deny.

In the past few years, there have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities. In 2021, Iran accused Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for an attack.

Israel has long threatened military action against Iran if indirect talks between Washington and Tehran fail to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.