Bus crashes in southern Pakistan, killing at least 41

Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani told Reuters.



The bus, carrying around 48 people, crashed on the way from Balochistan’s capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi, according to officials.

🇵🇰 _||~ UPDATE 40 Fatalities in a bus accident in Southwest #باكستان #Pakistan #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/0X0KQVuGxW

— A Deniz Ekşioğlu (@_AD_CHANEL6) January 29, 2023

Dozens of people were combing through the wreckage, footage shared by the Edhi Foundation aid and emergency response organisation showed, and ambulance workers were carrying a dead body out of the debris.

Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum for Lasbela, a district in Balochistan, told Dawn newspaper the vehicle had crashed into a bridge, causing it to fall into a ravine and catch fire.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

At least 22 people were killed in June, including nine members of one family when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in Balochistan.

10 children dead after boat capsizes

On the same day, ten children were killed when a boat capsized in northwest Pakistan, the AFP news agency reported, citing a police official.

All of the dead from the accident in the Tanda Dam lake in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were between the ages of seven and 14, the news agency said in a post on Twitter, citing police official Mir Rauf.

“A rescue operation is underway,” Rauf said.