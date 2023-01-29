Over 47 pct say Tusk as PM bad for Poles

Tusk as a threat to living conditions was indicated by 99 percent of voters for Poland's current ruling party Law and Justice (PiS).

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Over 47 percent of Poles believe living conditions in Poland would deteriorate under a government led by current opposition leader Donald Tusk, a United Surveys poll has shown.

Of this group, 29.2 percent expected conditions under Tusk to “decidedly” worsen, 18.4 percent said this would “rather” happen.

The opposite view was held by 32.4 percent. In this group, 12.2 percent believed a Tusk government would “decidedly” improve living conditions in Poland, whereas 20.2 percent that this would “rather” be the case.

Twenty percent could not say.

Fifty seven percent of all opposition supporters believed a Tusk government would improve life in the country.

United Surveys ran the computer-assisted poll for the Wirtualna Polska website on January 20-22 on a random sample of 1,000 Poles.