President Duda invites his newly-elected Czech counterpart to Poland

President Andrzej Duda not only congratulated Petr Pavel on his victory, but also invited him to visit Poland, Marcin Przydacz, chief foreign policy aide to the Polish President, told TVP Info.

After the votes from 100 percent of the regional election commissions were counted, it was unofficially reported on Saturday that Petr Pavel would be the new Czech president. His rival, former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, acknowledged his defeat and congratulated his rival.

The former high-ranking Czech army commander and head of the NATO Military Committee received 58.32 percent of the vote. Turnout was 70.25 percent. The election results have yet to be approved by the State Election Commission.

Przydacz reported that President Andrzej Duda had a conversation with the new Czech president, adding that “it was a very good conversation, held in a friendly atmosphere.”

“It regarded, of course, the goodness of neighbourly Polish-Czech relations, as well as those challenges we face together. Mr President not only congratulated Petr Pavel on the victory, but also invited him to visit Poland,” he revealed.

Earlier this week, Pavel declared that his second destination as a new president would be Poland.

After the election, the new Czech president told ct24.cz news website that his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts also expressed their interest in a tripartite meeting.

Asked about a potential new Warsaw-Bratislava-Prague cooperation, he assessed that “the potential for that is definitely there.”