LIVE: Day 340 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182

Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the

latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to

block Moscow’s and Minsk’s connections to his country.

07:45 CET

US military officials insist that the #Pentagon should approve the dispatch of F-16 fighter jets to #Ukraine.

Politico writes about this, citing sources in power. pic.twitter.com/YsmBvUm1Mw

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 29, 2023

07:32 CET

🤡"Our guys choose the right decision – they sacrifice their lives"

The father is apparently very proud of his son because he brought a medal and a new Lada to the family but only he himself came back in a black bag.

For what homeland are you dying in a foreign country, clowns? pic.twitter.com/lvn7UuIFb6

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 28, 2023