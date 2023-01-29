LIVE: Day 340 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182
Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the
latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to
block Moscow’s and Minsk’s connections to his country.
07:45 CET
US military officials insist that the #Pentagon should approve the dispatch of F-16 fighter jets to #Ukraine.
Politico writes about this, citing sources in power. pic.twitter.com/YsmBvUm1Mw
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 29, 2023
07:32 CET
🤡"Our guys choose the right decision – they sacrifice their lives"
The father is apparently very proud of his son because he brought a medal and a new Lada to the family but only he himself came back in a black bag.
For what homeland are you dying in a foreign country, clowns? pic.twitter.com/lvn7UuIFb6
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 28, 2023