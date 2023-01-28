Three churches in France targeted by arsonists in single week

Over the last week, arsonists attempted to burn as many as three churches in France’s capital of Paris, Polish Radio reported, adding that one of the arsonists was a 25-year-old Moroccan.

The most recently damaged temple was the Saint-Laurent church where the western part of the structure was burnt by a 47-year-old. The man was detained by the police.

Earlier, the doors of Sanctuaire de Notre Dame de Fatima were set on fire twice, on January 17 and 22. The doors were splashed with an easily flammable substance. The church suffered no serious damage.

On January 18, perpetrators set fire to the main entrance of the St Martin Priory using pieces of wood as timber. The fire burned down the doors and broke inside but a swift police department intervention prevented it from consuming the entire structure.

Slashing mayhem in Spain

On Wednesday, in the Spanish city of Algeciras, two attacks unfolded in churches. Around 7.30 pm local time, a man stormed into the St Isidore church while a holy mass was celebrated. The assailant walked towards the altar yelling “Allah is great!” and began to slash at holy paintings and other sacral objects.

In the midst of his frenzy, he wounded a 74-year-old Catholic priest of the Salesian congregation. The priest survived only thanks to a swift medical response. His condition is critical, though stable.

The attacker then went to another Church where he also lashed out at various objects. A sexton attempted to stop him but the assailant inflicted two slashing wounds on him. When the man rushed out of the church in search of help, the machete-wielding man chased him down and delivered a fatal blow.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 25-year-old Moroccan who likely intended on moving to another church. The police, however, managed to preempt his intentions and apprehended him. As many as four people were wounded in the attack.