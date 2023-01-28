Rabat – a city of art caught between the vast blues

Whether you are a rundown backpacker on a trip around Morocco or looking for a leisurely weekend getaway in a city, the country’s capital, Rabat, is where you will find a moment of relaxation as well as a plethora of tiny adventures and cultural venues.

Located on the Atlantic coast and at the Bou Regreg River estuary, Rabat comes across mainly as an administrative town with all offices, governmental institutions and embassies conveniently gathered thereat. However, seeing it exclusively as such would be only a half-truth.

The city, for the capital it is, has its infrastructure and streets well-kept and clean. Poised on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, the city’s proximity to the Ocean offers breathtaking views of the blue vastness with a magical cyan sky above, dotted, especially during wintertime, with cumulus congestus clouds.

A boulevard walk

To get the most out of the wondrous oceanic path, it is best to take Mokhtar Gazoulit Boulevard which stretches all the way from the southern border of the city up to the very marina on the left side of the river.

Following the road takes walkers through ballparks, outdoor gyms and roadside cafes with waves splashing against the picturesque cliffs demonstrating their imposing ochre-coloured jagged sides. Following the boulevard from south to north, pedestrians will walk into 19th-century German-built Fort Rottembourg – a military facility that today hosts Rabat’s National Photography Museum.

Continuing north, one will arrive at the foot of Rabat’s plasticine-like lighthouse. Dating back to 1920 and boasting 31 metres of height, the structure still fulfils its purpose. Below, on a small square, youngsters and young adults play football or do outdoor exercise.

Having passed by the city’s Muslim cemetery, whose tombs created an impressionist assembly of colours, the boulevard now takes on a steep rise. Walking up, pedestrians can see another fortification coming into sight. This is the Kasbah of the Oudaias – a citadel built in 1150 or 1151 by the Almohad caliph Abd al-Mu’min. Leading into the citadel is the monumental Great Gate of the Kasbah, also considered one of the most beautiful gates of Almohad and Moroccan architecture. Located within the Kasbah also is the Oudayas Museum and the Andalusian Garden, the latter of which is currently under revitalisation.

If you wind up in the kasbah on Valentine’s Day or with a significant other on any other day, make sure to take them to an observation deck looking out onto the ocean, or to a cute little cafe located in the lower levels of the citadel. If your stomachs start rumbling in the meantime, not only because of the butterflies, make sure to walk down to the marina and enjoy both traditional and more international dishes prepared at the sailing boats docked there.

A quick note – if you’re a beginner surfer or an absolute greenhorn, there are surfing schools located just on the beach below the kasbah. Go check them out.

All the muses are downtown

As going on a souvenir hunt can be rather tiring, it is worth just a short mention that the Old Medina of Rabat is steps away from the kasbah. This is definitely your go-to should you be looking for spices, ceramic mugs, carpets, Aladdin’s lamps and the like. Remember, if there are no price tags, you can haggle and would be unwise not to do so.

When art and culture are considered, Rabat has a lot to offer. The Muhammad V National Theatre offers both classic and contemporary theatrical plays but also concerts. Given the presence of diplomatic missions in Rabat, the embassies frequently throw their music shows at the theatre bringing foreign artists from far and wide.

If your taste is more for pop and ethnic music, the La Scene cafe is where you should be on a Friday night. If you’re lucky, you may bump into a Gnawa music show – a fully engrossing trans experience born in sub-Saharan Africa.

After having a coffee, or a delicious poke bowl, you might consider going to see the movies in the Renaissance cinema located in the very same building. Built in the 1930s, the cinema was originally established to host plays but in 1946 it was refurbished as a multi-purpose hall for cinema, shows and performances. It was also for a long time the headquarters of Rabat’s film clubs.

Should you be looking for modern paintings, sculptures and installations not just from Moroccans but also other African artists, hit the Mohammed VI National Museum of Modern Art. Currently on display are pieces from modern Benin artists. But if you’re interested in relics of old, the Archaeological Museum is just a couple of blocks away.

All in all, with its benign climate, the soothing sound of waves and wind, and a rich cultural offer, Rabat, the city caught between the grand blues of the Moroccan sky and the Atlantic Ocean is a place where travellers will find peace of mind.