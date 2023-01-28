World News 28.01

Petr Pavel wins presidential elections in the Czech Republic, Israel-Palestine tensions continue to escalate after two shootings in less than 24 hours, the death of Tyre Nichols sparks outrage across the US. This and much more in Saturday’s edition of World News.

Former NATO official Petr Pavel scored a landslide win over his rival Andrej Babiš in what has been described as a duel between pro-Western democracy and oligarchy populism. How will the Czech Republic change under the new leadership? Artur Wróblewski, political scientist at the Łazarski University joins TVP World to explore the topic.